Amtrak Winter Park Express to offer snacks, beveragesand bigger view

New this year, Amtrak Winter Park Express trains will have snacks and beverages available to all passengers on board, using an Amtrak bilevel Superliner Sightseer Lounge Car with windows that start at the floor level and wrap into the ceiling of the railcar.

This on-board service improvement is in response to customers who have asked for coffee and other items on the trip up to Winter Park each morning, with snacks and other beverages on the evening return trip.

As in the case of all Amtrak services, the lounge car will be the social hub for the train, with open seating on both levels to view the trip through the Rockies to and from a ski resort named "Best in North America" in a USA Today poll.

Tickets for the passenger train service from Denver Union Station to the slopes of Winter Park Resort are on sale at http://www.Amtrak.com/WinterPark Express. The 2019 season features a continuation of fares starting at $29 each way and three additional Friday round trips, beginning Friday, Jan. 4.

Moffat tunnel

The train will run each Saturday and Sunday through March 31.

The service also includes round-trips on the first two Fridays of each month, Jan. 4 and 11, Feb. 1 and 8 and March 1 and 8.

The public can choose from 33 round trips, an increase from 2018.

The reliable, comfortable and scenic ride uses RTD, BNSF Railway and Union Pacific tracks and passes through the historic Moffat Tunnel, avoiding frustrating stop-and-go ski traffic on Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 40.

Children ages 2 to 12 ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult. Amtrak and Winter Park Resort have also made it easy to book group travel by calling 800-872-1477 for a train and ski package — including lodging — crafted by representatives of the resort and Amtrak.

The Amtrak Winter Park Express trains will again depart Denver Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive at the resort at approximately 9 a.m., leaving Winter Park at 4:30 p.m. to return to Denver at 6:40 p.m.

The station is served by the Denver's Regional Transportation District's commuter trains to Denver International Airport, light rail, local or intercity buses, ride-sharing services and taxis.

This expanded Winter Park Express service is just one of many improvements at Winter Park Resort for the 2018-19 season, with more than $30 million in capital investments that include a new 10-person gondola, upgraded snowmaking, new base-area plaza and much more.

Questions about the resort and its many features can be answered directly by Winter Park Resort by calling 888-923-7275.