Amy Grant returns to Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Aug. 5

Amy Grant will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Amy Grant has high hopes for 2021.

“I feel fantastic. I just have this feeling that this is going to be the best year yet,” Grant told “Good Morning America” in February following open-heart surgery to correct a rare condition. “My own birth defect was an encroaching killer and I had no idea. So my advice would be, take care of yourself, the world needs you.”

After more than three decades in the pop and Christian music worlds as a singer, songwriter, author, TV host and speaker, she’s here to tell you, she’s here to stay – every hour of every day.

For three decades, Grant’s voice has been recognizable in both the pop and Christian music worlds. She was the first singer to put contemporary Christian music on the radio, and soon after she garnered a slew of other contemporary Christian firsts: first Christian artist with a platinum record; first to hit No. 1, “Baby, Baby” on the pop charts; and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Over the course of her 30-plus year career, Grant has expanded her singer-songwriter title. She’s also an author, television host and speaker.

Dubbed the “Queen of Christian pop,” it’s no secret that Grant brought contemporary Christian music to a much wider audience. She burst onto the scene as a teenager — she released her first album at age 16 — and quickly earned a reputation for creating potent songs that examine life’s nuances with an open heart and a keen eye.

During her career, Grant has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum and four gold. She boasts six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

In December 2019, Grant was recognized for hitting 1 billion listens across all streaming platforms. A longtime and active Nashville resident, Grant is as well known for her philanthropy as her music. She and her husband, Vince Gill, are tireless in their efforts to aid worthy causes.