An Eagle County library advocate will be honored by the state this Friday

Ruth Powers has become a vocal advocate for Eagle County libraries since relocating from New York City.

Special to the Daily

The Colorado Association of Libraries has named Ruth Powers Outstanding Trustee of the Year for 2019. Powers is a semi-retired attorney who moved to Gypsum some years ago. She lived in New York City and worked for CityGroup. She is currently serving as President of the Eagle Valley Library District Board of Trustees.

Since becoming a trustee in 2016, she has dedicated considerable time and energy to serving on the steering committee for the Eagle Public Library renovation and expansion project. She is a key member of the committee who has worked with the town to expedite the necessary approvals and reviewed and rewritten contracts using her legal expertise. The Library Board of Trustees places emphasis on fiscal responsibility and Ruth has been vocal on the steering committee to assure the District is receiving the best value for the dollar and staying within budget.

“Ruth’s work on the Board has truly gone above and beyond the typical work of a trustee, and it is wonderful to see her recognized for it with this award,” said District Director Linda Tillson.

Powers will be honored at the CAL Awards Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Loveland, Colorado. The event will be held from 11:45am to 1:15pm.