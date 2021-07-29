An Evening with Tedeschi Trucks brings premier performers to Vilar Performing Arts Center on Aug. 3

Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform an intimate show at the 530-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Aug. 3.

Tedeschi Trucks Band – led by guitar-wielding husband-and-wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi – has earned the reputation from both audiences and critics alike as one of the premier live bands in the world. Touring the country at large, iconic venues such as Red Rocks, members of Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform an intimate show at the 530-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Aug. 3.

“Equal parts musical historians and innovators, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi uncover songs and artists from a century of the blues tradition, reimagined with powerful contemporary arrangements,” VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson said. “Their original material is bursting with authenticity and personality. Few American roots music bands are breaking new ground as rapidly and with greater force than Tedeschi Trucks.”

Married since 1999, Trucks and Tedeschi first joined forces on stage at a New Year’s Eve performance in 2008. Two years later, they would debut the Tedeschi Trucks Band with a sound that defied conventional genre boundaries or traditional labels. The band, then an 8-person group, packed up two buses and hit the road – a gypsy caravan on the rock and roll highway.

In 2012, Tedeschi Trucks Band won the Grammy Award for Best Blues Album, with “Revelator.” In 2014, they won the Blues Music Award for Band of the Year as well as Rock Blues Album of the Year, with “Made Up Mind.” They continued to innovate and in 2017, the band won the Blues Music Award again for Band of the Year and Rock Blues Album of the Year, this time for “Let Me Get By.” In 2018, they were nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album for “Live from the Fox Oakland.”

The band also transformed from an eight-piece led by Trucks and Tedeschi to a 12-piece.

“The 12-piece outfit puts out a big band sound that still rings intimate, shaking listeners to their emotional core,” Rolling Stone said.

Tedeschi Trucks Band features Trucks on guitar; Tedeschi on guitar and vocals; Tyler Greenwell on drums and percussion; Mike Mattison, Mark Rivers and Alecia Chakour on harmony vocals; Kebbi Williams on saxophone; Elizabeth Lea on trombone; Ephraim Owens on trumpet; Brandon Boone on bass guitar; and Gabe Dixon on keyboards and vocals.

Their VPAC performance will feature four to eight band members alongside Tedeschi and Trucks.

“I saw them live and it was mind blowing,” writer, actor and comedian Marc Maron said. “[Derek] has taken the guitar, specifically the slide guitar, somewhere it has never been. His phrasing both with and without slide is uniquely his and just odd and jarring and exciting to listen to. [Susan] is an earnest blues player as well and her voice is astounding.”

Trucks told Maron on his podcast that he hasn’t “found this band’s ceiling yet.”

For the Tedeschi Trucks Band, there may not be one.

An Evening with Tedeschi Trucks comes to the VPAC on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Unique to this show, the VPAC is offering standing room only tickets up front in what would typically be the orchestra pit for an incredibly up-close and personal viewing experience.

Tickets start at $145 and are available at the Box Office in Beaver Creek, by calling 970-845-8497 or online at vilarpac.org/an-evening-with-tedeschi-trucks.