The main yoga room at Onaledge home has a wood burning fireplace and all the furniture is pushed back towards the walls during practice.

Joel Peterson | Special to the Daily

If you’re the type of person who’s had the same New Years’ Resolution for a few years going – maybe to get fit, practice yoga every day or eat healthier – Chelsea Winters at Anahata Yoga & Wellness in Minturn is offering an in-state retreat meant to help women mindfully connect with things they’re working on, all over a girls’ weekend-type atmosphere.

“We’ll have fun and laugh, and hopefully be building around something a little more powerful,” she said. “It’s definitely a weekend to grow. You’re nourishing yourself from the inside and the outside.”

The Ladies Local Weekend Retreat will have guests travel to Manitou Springs, just outside Colorado Springs for a “mid-winter reset.” From January 24-26, 2020, guests will practice yoga, set intentions, eat farm-to-table meals and connect with other women on the retreat. The late-January date is meant to capture the spirit of New Year’s change without presenting too much of a burden on busy schedules.

One of Winters’ main goals with the retreat is to provide an accessible, friendly entry into the deep spiritual work usually covered in retreats. She encourages yogis of all skill levels to join the group, even if they’re flying solo.

“I’m encouraging women to sign up where maybe it’s outside of their comfort zone because who I have signed up is a really welcoming group,” Winters said. “You’d think someone signing up for a retreat solo is really outgoing but that doesn’t have to be the case at all.”

A typical week-long retreat with Winters, including an upcoming spring 2020 week-long adventure in Guatemala, an entire day is devoted to each of the eight chakras, or energy centers within the body. Over the weekend, guests will get an introduction to spiritual and energetic work through discussion and a cleansing Kundalini energy-based practice meant to awaken and balance the chakras.

The eight chakras correspond to a different part of the body and have different emotions, actions, mentalities and colors associated with each. Anahata is named after the heart chakra, usually depicted in green.

Special to the Daily

“They say if you take a photo of yourself before and after practice, you look different,” Winters said.

Yogis will stay in lodging accommodations at Onaledge home, an old bed & breakfast where each of the rooms is decorated with a home-y flair. Some say it’s haunted, but Winters has used the home before for retreats.

Between practices and meals, Winters said guests like to gather around the wood-burning fireplace and get to know each other. For those who have practiced in the Anahata studio space, Winters said the feel of Onaledge is similar to her space.

The home is also situated on a property with six acres of terraced gardens, which would make a perfect spot to meditate, enjoy mountain views or a pleasant stroll. There will also be plenty of time for self-reflection, journaling and peace-finding, and a chance to soak in a giant, private hot tub on-site.

Onaledge is also close to SunWater Spa’s mineral water cedar soaking tubs, to which guests will have access during the retreat. The farm-to-table meals are also served at the SunMountain Center nearby. Both are part of the SunWellness complex in Manitou Springs.

Winters is bringing along her Colorado Springs-based friend Amanda Jaten, who started and owns the business MeraKalpa. She sells mala bracelets, meditation bracelets based on traditional Hindu prayer necklaces always strung with 108 beads and used while meditating. At the retreat, Jaten will help yogis create their own mala bracelets, helping them select beads and stones that correspond with mantras – intentions and goals set during meditation or flow practice – they’d like to manifest in their lives.

Amanda Jaten’s mala bracelets and necklaces come pre-made or in DIY kits.

Special to the Daily

There will also be a wine and cheese meet-and-greet on Friday night, which will help foster the girls’ weekend and flower-power atmosphere Winters hopes to create. Ladies will also have time to explore Manitou Springs, hike at local spots like Garden of the Gods and the Manitou Incline, and explore town.

There are two rooms open on Winters’ retreat, and rooms can hold up to four people. So in total, there are up to eight spots available, but guests can opt for double or single occupancy in rooms if desired or needed. To reserve spots and get more information on pricing, visit anahatayogaco.com.