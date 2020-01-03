Anahata Yoga in Minturn offers 31 Day program to win prizes

Anahata Yoga is run by longtime local Chelsea Winters and opened in summer 2019.

Jon Resnick | Special to the Daily

prizes Here are the prizes for first, second and third place in Anahata’s 31 days program. First place: A free month unlimited for you or a friend. Second place: A free 60 min massage with Healing Roots for you or a friend. Third place: A free 5 punch pass for you or a friend.

Anahata Yoga and Wellness started hosting a 31 days of mindfulness progam on Jan. 1, but it’s not too late to sign up.

Sign up is free in the studio, and you can earn points to track your class enrollments for the month of January. The three yogis who attend the most classes/workshops in January will win first, second and third place prizes.

There are also other ways to win: each of the following “puts your name in the hat” for additional prize drawings. Each of the following will add your name once – participate often and your odds of winning increase.

Put your name on the 31 Days of Yoga challenge and track your classes in studio.

Attend a workshop, take a photo in studio, post to Instagram and tag @anahatayogaco (may attend several workshops, one post per workshop).

Attend a class and bring a friend new to the studio, take a photo of you and your friend in the studio, post to Instagram and tag @anahatayogaco (may bring new friends throughout the month, one post per friend).

Get a massage by Healing Roots, take a photo in studio, post to Instagram and tag both @healingroots and @anahatayogaco.

Get a PT session with Equilibrium, take a photo in studio, post to Instagram and tag both @doctoreckpt and @anahatayogaco.

Write a 5 Star review for Anahata on Google or MindBody.

Sign up for the Anahata 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training.