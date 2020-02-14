Anahata Yoga & Wellness offers 200-hour teacher training in March, April

The teacher training hopes to embody the teachings of Patanjali (pictured here), who is believed to be the author the first yoga sutra texts.

Special to the Daily

Anahata Yoga and Wellness, in Minturn is offering a 200-hour yoga teacher training meant to capture the spirit of this quote from ancient yoga guru Patanjali: “for those who have an intense urge for spirit and wisdom, it sits near them, waiting.”

The training will take place over five weekends, from March 6 through April 12, with the last weekend in March off to practice. Sessions are on Fridays 5-9 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Each weekend will focus on a different element, covering earth, water, fire, air and ether. During the training, yogis will develop themselves to better serve their community as a force of awareness and leadership. Both Winters and Kulas are 500-hour E-RTY certified by Yoga Alliance, the highest accreditation that Yoga Alliance currently offers.

To ensure a well-rounded training, Winters and Kulas will cover technique, geometry, and the energetic of the asanas, as well as the science behind prana, the subtle body and pranayama, or breath work. There will be studies in anatomy and kinesiology, healthy movement habits. Meditation practices including yoga nidra, mindfulness and traditional Buddhist practices, how to effectively use your voice, presence and life experiences, as well as therapeutic practices and kundalini kriya will be explored, as well as a sampling of many other techniques.

“We will ask trainees to delve inside a little further, to push themselves to grow and explore, doing so from a place of compassion and heart,” said Winters, “For me, my first teacher training was a really profound experience, and I am excited to be able to now share this with others.”

For more information or to sign up, email anahatayogacolorado@gmail.com or visit http://www.AnahataYogaCo.com. All are welcome to participate.