Anahata Yoga & Wellness offers options for all yogis this month

Anahata Yoga & Wellness in Minturn is offering locals the chance to deepen (or start) their yoga practice this month.

Chelsea Winters, owner of Anahata Yoga & Wellness, is offering workshops, local’s deals and teacher trainings this fall.

Jon Resnick | Special to the Daily

For yogis looking to strengthen and prepare their muscles for another great ski and snowboard season on the slopes, Anahata is offering a Fall into Yoga punch card special. For $111 dollars, you get 11 classes to be used by Nov. 11. Anahata’s typical punch card plan is 10 punches for $150, so this locals-only deal is best for a yogi who wants to practice frequently.

For something of a different Friday night plan, next week’s Group Acupuncture Session with Stacy Tucker of Taochemy will introduce acupuncture and relaxation techniques to up to 10 participants. From 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, drink a superfood latte (meant to help integrate the session) during a Q&A with Tucker. The class is $55, and everyone should bring their own props, including a mat and recommended blanket, pillow and light layer.

For a spooky Halloween flow, tap into October’s second full moon of the month with the Rituals of the Moon workshop. Studio owner Chelsea Winters frequently uses lunar cycles to influence her teaching, and this flow just before the full moon on Oct. 31 will help invite in intention and use the moon’s energy to help yogis manifest their intentions while inviting in new energy and letting go of energy that no longer serves them. The workshop is from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and costs $25. Guests should bring their mat as well as any props to feel comfortable, as well as a pen, journal and mala bracelet or necklace, if they have one.

Finally, for the full yoga experience, Anahata is offering a fall 200-hour teacher training. Guests can opt for a full training, or select modules to be completed over one weekend. The training starts Friday, Nov. 6.

For more information and to sign up, visit anahatayogaco.com.