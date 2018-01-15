Anderson & Roe fuse classical and pop piano at Vilar Performing Arts Center

BEAVER CREEK — Known for their electrifying and dramatic performances, the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo are show-stopping performers that seamlessly merge classical music with a 21st-century sensibility.

Anderson & Roe will deliver a compelling and thrilling evening of piano at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $48 for adults and $10 for students and are available now at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Nothing is Off Limits

Combining the talents of Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, these dueling pianists both attended The Juilliard School in New York City, which kick-started their passion for integrating classical music with a modern aesthetic.

Anderson & Roe have garnered millions of views on YouTube, largely to their cinematic and boundary-pushing videos that showcase their impressive playing skills and quirky, entertaining personalities.

Their recent albums, including "When Words Fade," "An Amadeus Affair" and "The Art of Bach," all received critical acclaim and spent dozens of weeks at the top of the Billboard Classical Albums charts. During the 2016-17 season alone, Anderson & Roe toured throughout North America, Asia and Europe, appeared with the San Francisco Symphony, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Chicago Sinfonietta and released their ambitious music film, "The Rite of Spring," on DVD.

Praised by The Washington Post as "the very model of complete 21st-century musicians," Anderson & Roe "fuse classical and pop music into a blend of high artistry and skillful entertainment; they write informative program notes; they talk to the audience from the stage, passing the mic back and forth. That they are crack pianists goes without saying."

Anderson & Roe can transition effortlessly from playing Rachmaninoff to doing a classical take on songs by techno-dance group Daft Punk. From Radiohead to Taylor Swift to Mozart, nothing is off limits.