Andrea Roth Moore’s portrait workshop in Eagle will help you create a masterpiece from your favorite photograph

Andrea Roth Moore has been living and painting in the Vail Valley for three decades.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Art Guild will host local portrait artist Andrea Roth Moore for a two-day workshop, “The Basics of Portrait Painting” on August 2 and 3, will cover how to turn a beloved photo into a masterpiece, from color blocking to fine detailing.

Roth Moore, who earned degrees from Skidmore College in upstate New York and Yale University, has been living and painting in Vail since 1983. She’s studied in Mexico City and shown work and won prizes in national arts festivals, including ones in Beaver Creek, Vail, Boulder and Los Angeles.

Her style has a homespun feel, and not without a Western flair. Her favorite subjects to paint have always been “what is most important to her: people and She loves capturing that twinkle in the eyes, or the curve of the individual’s mouth.

One of just many workshops she’s hosted in the Vail Valley, the portrait workshop will be held in The Vail Valley Art Guild Gallery at 132 Broadway St. in Eagle.

If you go …

What: Portrait Painting Workshop

When: Aug. 2 and 3, 10 a..m – 4 p.m.

Where: Vail Valley Art Guild, Eagle

Cost: $220 for both days

More information: The workshop is open to all skill levels and all mediums, though demonstrations will be in oil. Supplies needed include a 16×20 canvas, a mirror, a ruler, pencil and paper, kneaded eraser, your painting supplies (please no toxic mediums, if using oil), an easel (if you have one), a palette knife, a reference photo, your lunch and water for the day. To register, call 970-471-0853.