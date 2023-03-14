Andy Haynes to perform at Vail Comedy Show March 22

Vail Comedy Show is back on Wednesday, March 22 with New York City comedian Andy Haynes at Shakedown Bar in Vail Village.

Andy has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, CONAN and Comedy Central. He has also been described as a “ferocious skier” by comedian Sean Patton. We caught up with him to ask him about performing in Vail.

Have you ever performed in the Vail Valley?

Yeah, I think twice now. Once at the movie theater down the road and another time in Vail Village.

Do you have a favorite Colorado comedy memory?

I don’t know if it’s a good memory, but last year when I performed I was touring in a camper van and it didn’t have a heater. It was about 7 degrees in the van, and I had my chihuahua with me. We had to wear all our down and sleep in a zero-degree sleeping bag. The dog slept in between my legs.

You are involved in a TV show called “The Champions,” can you tell us about that project?

I wrote and created “The Champions.” It’s a cartoon parody of the Champions League that tells all the drama going on in the tournament through a fake reality show where all the world’s soccer stars live in a mansion. I didn’t write on the later seasons, but it’s gotten like half a billion views, so it’s pretty cool to have created something like that.

What do you know about the Vail Comedy Show?

It’s been fun every time I’ve performed there. I like doing stand-up for people at ski resorts, they tend to have a pretty good sense of humor.

Any major events coming up?

Just touring the rest of the year. Some in North America, but also a lot of Europe. I’ll record a special at the end of the year too.

You live in NYC but tour nationally, how does Colorado compare to other markets?

It’s one of the better ones, although I haven’t strayed too far off the beaten path. Denver and the corridor along I-70 always have good crowds, usually with like-minded individuals. I haven’t performed for Lauren Boebert’s district yet. May change my opinion.

How would you describe your comedy?

It’s personal and observational. I don’t really tell too many stories. I just kind of talk about what’s going on in my life, politics, and culture. That sounds pretentious though. It’s not that smart.

What is next for Andy Haynes?

Hopefully more of the same, just in bigger venues. I’m starting a podcast in April, my cohost and I don’t have a title yet.

Vail Comedy Show recently announced a summer slate of comedy shows including Geoffrey Asmus (Comedy Cellar), Erica Rhodes (from NPR’s Prairie Home Companion) and Nathan Macintosh (The Tonight Show) who was recently featured in a New York Times article about his special Money Never Wakes . In April, Eddie Ifft will headline a trio of shows April 4, 5 and 6 across the Vail Valley. Tickets for all shows are available at VailComedyShow.com .

Vail Comedy Festival is set to return May 26-28 and passes are on sale now. See VailComedyFestival.com for more information.