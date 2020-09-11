Antlers at Vail hosts Oktoberfest as part of weekend getaway hotel package

The Antlers at Vail is hosting Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the hotel’s courtyard. Access to the event is granted under a fall weekend getaway package.

The package starts at $295 plus tax per night, and includes two Oktoberfest event vouchers. Additional vouchers are available for $40. Eagle County residents can recieve a local’s discount, with rates starting at $199 plus tax per night. Eagle County ID must be shown at check in to receive the discount.

Regular Vail Oktoberfest performer Helmut Fricker will be providing entertainment in the form of his classic Bavarian tunes: think accordion, yodeling and alpenhorn.

Helmut Fricker is one of Vail’s favorite Oktoberfest entertainers.

Jack Affleck | Special to the Weekly |

Food at the event is complimentary. Enjoy Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, German-style potato salad and other treats. Drinks including wine and beer (duh) can be purchased at a cash bar.

Guests should bring masks to the courtyard and follow social distancing protocols. To attend Oktoberfests, guests must book a minimum two-night stay, subject to room availability.

For availability, call 888-268-5377 or check here and click on “Antlers Oktoberfest” to book.