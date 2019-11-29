Antlers introduces new ‘Dine Like A Celebrity’ luxury special from Chef Barry Robinson

Antlers at Vail has seen many creations from Chef Barry Robinson over the years.

Special to the Daily

Vail Chef Barry Robinson has cooked for Hollywood actors and rock stars, Wall Street magnates and Vegas casino owners in his time working for the private Game Creek Club on Vail Mountain. Now, as November brings the opening of Vail ski season, Antlers at Vail hotel announces the opportunity for guests to enjoy a personal “Dine Like a Celebrity” experience as Chef Barry creates a customized four-course private chef dinner in the comfort of their Antlers suite.

Antlers at Vail’s new Dine Like a Celebrity experience is meant to showcase Chef Barry’s skills at a new level.

“For some time Antlers has been providing Chef Barry’s delicious dining to guests in a variety of ways. These new private chef dinners give us a fresh way to pamper our guests with a fun and personal dining experience,” said Magda King, the general manager. “After all, at the end of a long day on the slopes, who hasn’t wanted to sip wine by the fire while a private chef begins prepping in the kitchen – or slide onto a stool at the kitchen island to watch a real chef at work while chatting about favorite foods and flavors?”

On Chef Barry’s part, he’s looking forward to the new adventure.

“I think the experience of being a private chef is just as exciting for the chef as it is for the customer enjoying the meal,” he said. “It’s rewarding to understand your diners in a more personal way that allows you to customize the menu to their taste right in the moment, coming up with beautifully designed eat-with-their-eyes dishes that will be a lasting memory for years to come.”

For the upcoming winter season’s new in-suite meals, Chef Barry will start guests off with a choice of appetizers such as mini filet mignon with red onion jam, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, crab cakes with tequila honey lime glaze and shots of tomato basil soup with grilled cheese on rye. A salad built to complement the entrée will follow the appetizer, and then guests will enjoy a personalized main course from their choice of beef tenderloin, salmon, chicken or vegetable gnocchi, accompanied by local and seasonal sides – and all topped off with a signature chef’s dessert.

The new Dine Like a Celebrity special began advance reservation as of Friday Nov. 30, 2019. The private chef dinner starts from $480 for four people with $70/person for each additional guest. Antlers guests will receive a choice of entrée options and are free to invite outside friends and family to dine with them in their condo at the $70/person rate up to the maximum of 12 people. A 20% service fee and tax will be added to the total dinner bill. Dinner charges are separate from and in addition to the Antlers at Vail room rate.

For more information, visit antlersvail.com.