Applications for Colorado’s $15.5M arts relief program for individuals, business and organizations now open





Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), announced this week that applications are open for the Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Individuals and the Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Businesses and Organizations.

“We’re deeply appreciative to Rep. Leslie Herod, Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, and Sen. Janet Buckner for sponsoring this funding to support the recovery of Colorado’s creative sector,” said Margaret Hunt, Director of Colorado Creative Industries. “Arts and culture have always been essential to resilience during times of crisis. These funds will propel the creative sector forward as we continue to build back stronger post-pandemic.”

This initiative directs up to $15.5 Million for relief payments to eligible artists, crew members and organizations. Funding through this bill will be distributed through two separate grant applications: 1) Colorado Arts Relief—Organization and Business FY22 and, 2) Colorado Arts Relief—Individuals FY22. The programs are administered by Colorado Creative Industries in partnership with Redline Contemporary Arts Center.

The COVID-19 Relief Program for Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Artists, Crew Members and Organizations (Colorado Arts Relief Grant) is a funding initiative signed by Governor Polis and enacted by HB21-1285. These key economic tools foster economic stability and recovery by retaining Colorado’s arts industry jobs and businesses while preserving community cultural assets strained during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“According to Americans for the Arts research, 72 percent of Americans believe ‘the arts unify our communities regardless of age, race, sexual orientation and ethnicity’ and 81 percent say the arts are a ‘positive experience in a troubled world’,” said Representative Leslie Herod. “This program helps Colorado’s creative sector endure while preserving our vibrant reputation as a great place to live, visit, and do business. I’m grateful to my colleagues Senators Jaquez Lewis and Buckner and Representative Benavidez for joining me in championing this second round of funding.”

The Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Individuals will provide grants up to $4,000 to arts, culture, and entertainment artists and crewmembers. The program’s purpose is to support a resilient post-pandemic economy. This funding prioritizes artists and crewmembers that applied for previous Arts Relief funding and did not receive funding due to lack of funds. View the guidelines and other information on the Colorado Arts Relief Fund webpage.

The Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Organizations and Businesses provides up to $200,000 in general operating support for arts, culture, and entertainment organizations and businesses. The program’s purpose is to support a resilient post-pandemic economy. Funds are targeted to help avoid permanent arts, culture, and entertainment business closures, retain or rehire jobs, and preserve community cultural assets affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency. View the guidelines and other information on the Colorado Arts Relief Fund webpage.

Online applications will be accepted through 4:00 PM MST on October 15, 2021 on the Colorado Creative Industries Grant portal.