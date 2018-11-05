Applications open for Junior Ski Patrol at Vail and Beaver Creek

Vail Mountain, the Vail Ski Patrol and Helly Hansen will partner this winter with Beaver Creek Resort and the Beaver Creek Ski Patrol to expand the Junior Ski Patrol Program, which debuted at Vail last winter. The Vail and Beaver Creek Junior Ski Patrol Program, presented by Helly Hansen will be open to 18 select students. To be eligible for the program, students must be in grades 8 through 10, at a level seven skiing ability, be available for all program dates and submit an application.

The second-annual program will expand this year to include five Sundays, with two of those days being held at Beaver Creek Resort. The dates for the program are: Jan. 27, Feb. 3, 10 and 24 and March 3. Participants will be divided into groups with a ski patroller to learn mountain safety, the duties and responsibilities of ski patrol, orientation, CPR and first aid, patrol tour of outposts, end-of-day sweeps, avalanche awareness, gates and closures awareness, toboggan training and non-medical training.

Applications for the program are now being accepted. Applicants must submit a video essay via e-mail to sgunter@vailresorts.com explaining why they are interested in the program, what they love about skiing, and footage of them skiing. The deadline to apply is Jan. 1. Applications will be vetted and 18 participants will be selected to participate in a ski test on the first day of the program to verify their level seven skiing ability. Visit on http://www.vail.com for more info.