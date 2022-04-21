Applications open for MAPS Institute for Modern Music

Winning entries will be invited to participate in mentoring workshops and a live community performance in Vail.

MAPS/Courtesy Photo

The Eagle County nonprofit organization Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society (MAPS) has recently launched its music mentoring program, the MAPS Institute for Modern Music, and is hosting a Vail Youth Showcase live music event in August 2022. The program will feature young Modern Music artists between 10-20 years old, chosen through a video submission process that is now open for submissions.

Winning entries will be invited to Vail to participate in mentoring workshops on August 12, and to perform at a free community concert, sponsored by the Town of Vail, on August 13. The top submission will receive a recording session at the MAPS Studio in Vail and their song will be mixed, mastered and released on the Go MAPS Music label.

“MAPS has been working hard to launch a mentoring curriculum that will have the greatest impact on young musicians, and we think we’ve nailed it,” said MAPS Artistic Director Scott Rednor. “As professional musicians, we know that doors will open if you’re given the right opportunities to pursue your passion, and the MAPS Institute for Modern Music presents those opportunities to aspiring artists.”

Thanks to a grant from the Town of Vail, the 2022 Vail Youth Showcase will feature solo or ensemble Modern Music artists from around the state of Colorado. Producers of original content are also welcome to submit their work. The winning submissions will be chosen by a panel of professional performing and recording musicians from a variety of backgrounds.

For eligibility requirements and to submit videos, visit gomapsmusic.org/music-institute. Recorded submissions are due by May 15, and the winning artists will be announced June 15.

About MAPS: Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society (MAPS) empowers artists to promote peace and unity in communities through music. Founded in 2021, MAPS is inspired by connection, collaboration and integrity in the music it produces and the relationships it builds. MAPS, a nonprofit 501.c.3 organization based in Vail, Colorado, joined with Shakedown Presents and its robust catalogue of artists to produce live community performances, recording sessions, mobile music, mentoring through the MAPS Institute of Modern Music and professional resources for artists. For more information, visit http://www.gomapsmusic.org .