Apres After Dark during the winter in Bachelors Lounge at Beaver Creek
December 21, 2017
Experience the new Apres After Dark at the Bachelors Lounge at Beaver Creek in The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch — open daily until April 15.
Ideal for unwinding after a long day on the mountain, this adult-only space is a hidden indoor-outdoor lounge.
The late night menu is inspired by the menus from Buffalos and WYLD in the resort and are paired with a selection of draft beers, spirits and wines as well as craft mixology. Items on the menu include ahi tuna, short rib, goat cheese, pork belly, avocado fries, among other items.
The Bachelors Lounge is complete with modern gas fireplaces, sleek furniture and also serves as a cigar lounge. Live music will fill the air on certain nights during the winter.
For more information, visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com or follow The Ritz at Bachelors Gulch on Facebook.
