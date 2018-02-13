Apres all day at The Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

BEAVER CREEK – From al fresco dining to daily live music in the cozy Great Room to the haute Apres After Dark in the Bachelors Lounge, and much more, skiers and non-skiers alike can enjoy a multitude of unique ways to apres at The Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch.

Apres Al Fresco

Considered the heartbeat of the hotel in the winter months and setting the stage with magnificent views, Mountainside Terrace is located outside the resort and a few steps away from the Bachelor Gulch Express chairlift.

Daniel's Bar & Grill is a great stop in between runs to indulge in authentic Colorado barbeque, handcrafted beverages and local brews. Beer is served "Bottom's Up," a method where it flows through the bottom of the cup, which is then sealed by a magnet. On Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Champagne and Bloody Mary bar adds extra mountainside revelry.

Daily, executive chef Joe Tiano serves his own barbecue specials fresh from the smoker and guests may choose to have a seat at a picnic table or Adirondack chair to watch others whiz down the slopes.

Live music around the fire pit caps off the Rocky Mountain experience, with Rob Ingraham performing Mondays through Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Mountain Melodies in the Great Room

For those who prefer indoor apres, the homely Great Room presents the ideal retreat for some much-deserved rest and relaxation.

In grand parkitecture fashion, the stately room boasts a three-story stone, wood-burning fireplace surrounded by rustic and comfortable furniture. With an evening cocktail or fine glass of wine in hand, nightly live musical performances happen from 6 to 10 p.m. Featured musicians include David Estes, David Harding and Brian McKinney.

Apres After Dark in Bachelors Lounge

Bachelors Lounge is a hidden, adults-only venue open in the evenings for its new Apres After Dark experience.

A late-night menu of food inspired by Buffalos and WYLD is paired with seasonal libations such as a Foggy Pine Old Fashioned made with Rocky Mountain bourbon, orange peel, pine syrup, bitters and foggy alpine cloud.

Complete with a stone-lined outdoor terrace with glass-framed fire pits and plush seating inside, this chic space also features live DJ entertainment offered nightly over Presidents Day weekend.

Additionally, there is a selection of premium cigars in the heated patio area. Those looking to splurge can enjoy one of the world's most expensive cigars, His Majesty's Reserve Gurkha for $2,000 each.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/colorado/bachelor-gulch or follow the resort on Facebook and join the conversation using #RCMemories.