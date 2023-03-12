Après at The Amp features six performances in two nights April 7-8

French house duo Polo & Pan will headline the April 7 Après at The Amp event.

What: Après at The Amp, Presented by Vail Valley Foundation, AEG Presents, Discover Vail and Vail Resorts When: Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: $89.50-$99.50 each night More information: Visit GRFAVail.com If you go …

The Vail Valley Foundation recently announced the lineup for the first-ever Après at The Amp, two nights of headlining music April 7-8 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail as the exciting finale of the Vail Après Concert Series. Celebrating Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary season, Après at The Amp falls toward the end of ski season, making for a memorable weekend of skiing and snowboarding during the day followed by world-class shows at The Amp in the evenings.

Here’s a look at the lineup coming to Après at The Amp in Vail:

Polo & Pan with support from Lewis OfMan and Haasy April 7

Polo & Pan are a timeless Parisian duo who rose to global prominence by eliciting a summery musical hedonism that flicks like frames through Golden Era Hollywood films – think romance-thrillers in San Tropez or love-crossed youth in Rio de Janeiro. The French DJs continue to refine their cinematic impressions on house, disco, club, techno and psychedelia.

Their music has been featured in Apple commercials, Netflix films and at festivals all over the world.

Never head Polo & Pan? Listen to “Magic” to get a feel for their style.

Opening for the French DJs Polo & Pan at The Amp on April 7 will be Colorado native and Belly Up regular Haasy and fellow Frenchman Lewis OfMan, whose music is constantly prominently featured around the world.

Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic shifts seamlessly between sax and keyboards during the electronic dance band’s performances.

Big Gigantic and DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak with support from Alana English April 8

Big Gigantic lives up to its name by blending electronic dance music with their live instruments to create a truly unique sound – a sound that is as thoughtful as it is danceable. The genre-bending pair from Denver continue to uplift with every album and show, mixing musically mature melodies with addictive beats and samples that cross all styles of music from jazz to hip-hop, funk to dubstep.

Their music has been featured in film, television, video games and they have performed live shows in Europe, South America, India and Japan, as well as the United States.

Never heard of Big Gigantic? Check out “Got Me Like” to see what they’re all about.

Co-headlining with Big Gigantic on April 8 will be DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak, performing an all-vinyl set ahead of Big Gigantic’s performance. This rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and drummer has an extensive resume that spans multiple music genres. He is a Grammy Award winner and has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Andre 3000 and Bruno Mars. DJ Pee .Wee will get the crowd going with his all-vinyl set of hits from the 1970s to the 2000s, covering genres including funk, soul, classic house dance, 80s pop, rock, disco, hip-hop and R&B.

Alana English will open for DJ Pee .Wee and Big Gigantic at The Amp. English hails from Pittsburgh but has called Colorado home for a while now.

For tickets, more information about Après at The Amp and the most up-to-date schedule of performances coming to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail this summer, visit grfavail.com.