Après like a pro: Here’s where to go after a perfect day on the hill

Larkspur in Vail offers lobster rolls during apres, daily from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

If you’re in Vail Village at 3 p.m. this ski season, listen for après bells ringing all over town. It’s the perfect time to pull off your boots, raise a glass and catch up with friends and family to celebrate a great day.

Après is not necessarily about happy hour and discounted drinks, but it’s always about the social gathering scene at a fun bar, restaurant or outdoor patio. And anyone who has ever been to a ski town knows that no day is complete with a little après.

Après in Vail

For a classic apres

Known for its family dining, local menu, happy hour, live music and outdoor patio, the ski-inspired Fitz Bar & Restaurant (located in Manor Vail Lodge) serves creative craft cocktails and local Colorado drafts. Happy hour is from 4 to 5 p.m. and includes $4 drafts, $7 house wine and $9 Old Fashioned.

For feeling like a local

Like those secret stashes on the mountain, Vail Valley locals always know where to go. With all the great options around, these are the spots that will always offer you a bar stool, or at the very least, a shot and a beer. Bart & Yeti’s in Lionshead is that pub you can’t stay away from, with daily food and drink specials to keep you topped up. Garfinkel’s is also in Lionshead and offers tasty bar food and a lively atmosphere, along with an awesome mountain-facing patio on sunny afternoons. In Vail Village, Vendetta’s on Bridge Streethas a $10.95 lunch special until 3 p.m. every day. Stop in for a slice of pizza and you’ll be sure to rub elbows with some ski patrollers.

Quench a beer craving at Vail Brewing Company in the Solaris. Monday through Friday this locals’ spot offers $1 off all beers from 3 to 5 p.m.

For the days when you’re feeling like Mexican

Located on Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village, El Segundo is a new restaurant that’s in a prime location for off-the-mountain après ski and lively meals with friends and family. Happy hour is from 3 to 5 p.m. and includes drink specials and select $5 tacos.

Looking for a little slopeside fiesta? El Sabor in Lionshead is awesome for watching the base area while getting that margarita fix. Enjoy happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. with $3 draft beer, $6 house margs and two tacos for $5.

For when you’re feeling fancy

Mussels and calamari from Larkspur in Vail.

From 3:30 to 5 p.m. daily, Mountain Standard and Sweet Basil each offer a special après menu and drink specials.

And for that afternoon fancy fix, Terra Bistro has a well-known happy hour that runs from 5 to 6 p.m. every day with deals on small plates and drinks. There are tasty options for those with dietary restrictions, including gluten-free and vegan dishes.

Come off the slopes and into your seat at Larkspur, featuring an après menu from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with delectable food offerings and drink specials, including $8 La Marca prosecco and Vail Ice Tea for $7.

For coffee lovers

At Two Arrows, grab a Green Hot (hot chocolate with Genepy) or American Pie (spiked cider), and the chips and housemade French onion dip is a delicious snack to accompany any drink. They also serve coffee all day, if you need a pick me up after all that hard work on the slopes.

For music lovers

Music seems like a must after a great day on the hill, so stop by Pepi’s Bar and The Red Lion for tunes from local musicians while you raise a glass or a few.

Après in Beaver Creek

For seafood lovers

Seafood is king at Hooked, with discounted food specials that include oysters, ceviche, sushi rolls and poke bowls for happy hour from 3 to 4 p.m. Tiki bar food and drink service is available on the patio from the counter from 4 to 5 p.m.

For feeling like a local

Select food and drinks are discounted at Coyote Cafe daily from 3 to 6 p.m. Enjoy open-air seating on the outdoor heated patio — the ideal spot to share a pitcher of beer and plate of nachos.

For classic apres

Head to another local watering hole, the Dusty Boot Roadhouse, for their happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. in the bar. For $9 you can get a snack with a draft beer or glass of house wine. Right below the Dusty Boot, The Met Kitchen offers a special drinks, snacks and apps menu from 3 to 5 p.m. every day.

For when you’re feeling fancy

The Bachelors Lounge is located inside The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, at Beaver Creek. It is open daily through April 15.

Get ritzy at The Ritz. Hop off the mountain from Bachelor Gulch Express and you are immediately on The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch mountainside terrace. Everyone can gather around the fire pit for a true Colorado experience with live music daily from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.