The Pay Your Age program is designed to help make the performing arts more accessible to the Vail Valley's young adult population.

Special to the Daily

New for the 2019-2020 winter season, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is offering a Pay Your Age program for guests ages 18-30 on select performances.

The way the program works requires presenting valid proof of ID at the Vilar box office; when the attendant verifies your age, the cost of your ticket is how old you are. So 18-year-olds pay $18, 19-year-olds pay $19, and so on. Ticket purchase is not available online or over the phone for the Pay Your Age program.

The program is designed to bring younger audiences into Vilar shows by making ticket prices more accessible to the sometimes strapped-for-cash budgets people in their 20s are managing.

Kim Hannold, the programming director at the Vilar, said on the venue’s website that the program is hoping to target “those with a passion for the performing arts who otherwise might not be able to come. We are really hoping to be accessible to the young heart-and-soul of our community.”

“Pay Your Age is aimed towards those who are no longer students but also trying to make it and enjoy the arts in our ever-increasingly expensive valley,” said the Vail Valley Foundation’s Senior Arts Marketing Manager Ruthie Hamrick in an email. She also said that the curated schedule aims to include a full variety of performances offered by the Vilar, including classical music, dance, family shows and contemporary concerts.

In addition to the new program, the Vilar also offers student and child pricing on tickets to help alleviate cost burden. Child pricing applies to kids age 3-12 and students are ages 3-18, but it can vary. Dance and classical performances typically have student pricing and family-oriented shows have child pricing.

Also, for the winter season, the Vilar is offering a You Pick 3, 5 or 8 shows ticket package. From a select list of shows, guests can pay for 3 shows at $90 total, 5 shows at $175 total or 8 shows at $240. Tickets are transferrable to friends and family.

For questions about the Pay Your Age program, please call 970-845-8497, the Vilar box office, or visit vilarpac.org.

Schedule

Here’s a full schedule of events currently offering Pay Your Age tickets. This list is subject to change, so also be sure to check vilarpac.org/packages for up-to-date information.

DSQ Electric: Thursday, Jan. 9

Andrew von Oeyen: Tuesday, Jan. 14

Cirque Mechanics 42FT: Saturday, Jan. 18

Grigoryan Brothers: Sunday, Jan. 26

Joshua Bell & Alessio Bax: Wednesday, Jan. 29

The Doo Wop Project: Friday, Feb. 7

Parsons Dance: Thursday, Feb. 13

Collision of Rhythm: Thursday, Feb. 20

King’s Singers: Sunday, Feb. 23

Pilobolus: Come to Your Senses: Wednesday, March 11

Illusionist Rick Thomas: Friday, March 13

New York Philharmonic String Quartet: Monday, March 16

Diavolo: Wednesday, March 25

Piff the Magic Dragon: Friday, March 27

Playing By Air: Tuesday, March 31

Dino Light: Sunday, April 5