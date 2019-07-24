Are you an aspiring novelist? Learn the ins and outs of publishing with the Bookworm of Edwards’ workshop.

Special to the DailyThe Bookworm of Edwards' publishing workshops will be held on Sundays in July, Aug. and Sept.

ALL |

You’ve been working hard for months – maybe even years – to write your book, jotting down sentences between meetings and cups of coffee. You have a draft now, a manuscript to share with the world. The only question is—how do you get it out there?

“There are so many options for getting your book into print and then sharing it with readers,” said Nicole Magistro, owner of The Bookworm in Edwards. “We work with hundreds of authors every year to try to guide them on a path that’s good for their personality and their work.”

This summer, Magistro and more than a dozen folks with publishing chops will educate newer authors about the rapidly evolving book business. The store’s Path to Publishing workshop series begins on Sunday, July 28. Each of the three sessions in the series will focus on a different aspect of the publishing process, from editing and packaging to distribution to sales.

“The world of publishing can be intimidating at the best of times,” said Magistro. “There are so many steps and options that authors can get lost in the process well before their work is ready to hit the shelves of their local bookstore or be listed online.”

Magistro has been fielding questions on the process of publishing for years, so she decided to create a program that would give authors tools to succeed while also building a stronger community of connected writers and publishing professionals.

“The independent book business is an extraordinarily connected one, dedicated to the growth and success of local authors,” Magistro said. “We are our best when we offer an experience that can’t be duplicated online. And so much of that has to do with our carefully curated selection of books.”

Regional and local titles dominate the best-seller list for The Bookworm, and that’s true for many brick-and-mortar stores. Strengthening the quality of regional books by local writers is increasingly important to Magistro.

The first session tackles preparing a manuscript for printing. Panelists include Jennie Iverson, author of “Ski Town Soups” and “Ski Town Après Ski,” and her designer Jay Moore. Editor Sarah Chase Shaw and designer Lisa McGuire will also present regarding their book projects for traditional publishers, independent publishers and museums, including the recently published “Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks.”

“My goal for this session is that writers will walk away with a clear vision of what their book will look like along with resources and connections to make it happen,” said Magistro.

Future sessions to be held in Aug. and Sept. will enhance authors’ knowledge of the numerous distribution options, address and analyze the costs associated with publishing and printing, provide hands-on tools for traditional and social media marketing, and share tips from successful local writers like Robert Castellino (“Colorado Light and Life”), Julie Kiddoo (“Bye-Polar”), Jennifer Alsever (“Trinity Forest Series”) and New York Times bestselling author John Shors (“Beneath a Marble Sky”).

If you go …

What: Path to Publishing Workshop Series

When: Sunday, July 28, Sunday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk at Edwards

Cost: $100 per session or $250 for all three

More information: Call 970-926-READ or visit http://www.bookwormofedwards.com