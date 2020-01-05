Are you ready for the 40 day challenge?

Does all this talk about moving forward in the new decade intimidate you? Leap into the new year by joining the supportive team at Revolution Power Yoga for the 40 Days of Personal Revolution program, which begins on Jan. 7.

Over the course of 40 days, you will practice daily yoga, meditation, mindful eating and self-reflection. There are also group discussions, weekly themes and journaling.

It may sound like quite the commitment, especially if you’ve never done yoga, but the team at Revolution Power Yoga at Traer Creek near Avon is ready to help empower you.

“The reason why this program works is that you get to discover things about yourself that you didn’t already know and you’ll have people who will support you,” said Revolution Power Yoga owner Julie Kiddoo. “It’s really empowering, I can’t recommend it enough.”

After 40 days of committing to this program, the possibilities open up. That’s what happened to Chuck Toms, 50, of Eagle-Vail, who participated in the program in January of 2019 and is now a yoga instructor after never having done a yoga class.

“I just wanted to do yoga to increase my flexibility and improve my golf game and I wanted the accountability of the 40 days to commit to,” Toms said. “At first, my preconception was that there would be all these younger people here that could do it and that I wasn’t going to fit in. The first moment I stepped through the door, there was a sense of community and that’s what I needed.”

The biggest takeaway for Toms wasn’t the physical transformation but the mental transformation. “I learned self-care, self-compassion and self-discovery,” Toms said.

“If everybody did this program there’d be so much healing and peace in the world and peace within us,” Kiddoo said.

It’s time to get out of your own way and discover a clearer vision for yourself for 2020. For more information about the 40 Days of Personal Revolution, visit http://www.revolutionpoweryoga.com.