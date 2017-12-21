Arrabelle celebrates 10 years in Lionshead Village on Dec. 29

The Arrabelle at Vail Square, a RockResort, will celebrate the property's 10th anniversary on Friday, Dec. 29.

The public celebration in Lionshead Village will include an ice skating show, live music and an ice carving exhibit. Following the outdoor event, a 10th anniversary celebration dinner will take place inside the hotel.

"The Arrabelle was a catalyst in the expansion of Lionshead Village 10 years ago, adding a vibrant cornerstone to the area," said Zachary Meyers, general manager. "During the last decade, The Arrabelle has undergone notable upgrades to guest rooms, the lobby, the RockResorts Spa, fitness center, pool area and the exterior of the property in order to provide the highest quality of experience for our guests. We look forward to the next 10 years and continuing to focus on providing a premiere experience for guests at the base of a world-class ski resort."

Celebration

The 10th anniversary celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at the Vail Square Ice Rink. The celebration will include a performance from The Vail Skate Club, an ice carving show, a look back at the first 10 years and live music. Hot chocolate and s'mores will be provided. The complimentary celebration is open to the public.

Dinner

The Arrabelle's executive chef, Paul Wade, has created a customized tribute menu to pay homage to The Arrabelle's beginning. Dishes will feature hors d' oeuvres, Russian caviar, shellfish bar, artisan cheeses, beef wellington and French pastries.

Dinner will be held in the Great Room from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by live music. The dinner is open to the public with limited availability. Reservations are strongly encouraged. The cost is $150 per person and includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.thevailcollection.com/10year.

For more information about The Arrabelle at Vail Square, visit http://www.thevailcollection.com/arrabelle.