Art Battle brings community together over creative competition

Alpine Arts Center will host Art Battle on Saturday.

Art Battle, Alpine Arts Center’s summer art competition, returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2-6 p.m. Artists who’ve entered the competition have three hours to start and complete a finished piece in whichever medium they choose. Community members are invited to engage with the artists, observe art evolve through each artist’s personal creation process and vote for their favorite. Winners of the popular vote will receive first, second and third place prizes.

The event also includes live music by Laurie D & the Blues Babes and the Altitones. The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local nonprofit that fosters and promotes artistic growth, will be accepting donations in exchange for drinks including water, wine, beer and canned cocktails.

Tracy Long, local artist and yoga instructor, will be participating in Art Battle for the second year in a row. She loves using colors and animals — particularly pet portraits — to create happy pieces that reflect her bright personality. She’s currently enrolled in a painting class at Colorado Mountain College that is helping her deepen her technique and regular artistic practice.

“I am excited about this year’s event because I get an opportunity to talk with people about my approach and process while I’m painting. It is so fun to be out in the community sharing my artwork,” she said.

Scott Brundage, illustrator, is also participating in Art Battle. He’s been working professionally since 2002, and finds inspiration from everything around him. Whether it be movies, music, a walk outside, he’s always filing away details to potentially use in an illustration.

“A composition in a film that is striking, the feeling a certain song conveys, how saturated various colors are on clouds at sunset, tons of small mental notes that may or may not trickle into my work,” he said.

He is now a full-time resident of Avon after years in Brooklyn, and is excited for the energy at Art Battle.

“It’s a blast to work in front of people, especially when there are other artists doing the same. I’m looking forward to meeting people and seeing what I can do on the spot,” he said.

Jake Jones, Alpine Arts Center’s marketing manager and art instructor, is back again for another year of competition. His painting will incorporate mountain landscapes within animal outlines.

“Art Battle is one of my favorite events in the valley. Not only is it interactive for the spectators, but also allows the talented local artists to gain exposure and sell their work. This competition-based event is designed for artists to channel their inner creativity, push them to their limits by creating work under pressure, and going head-to-head against fellow artists,” he said.

