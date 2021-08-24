Art Battle event brings cultural experience and concert to Vail Valley Saturday

There will be painters, woodworkers, glass artists, and more at the Art Battle event.

A number of local businesses are joining forces to put on a special afternoon of cultural events in Riverwalk, Edwards Saturday, Aug. 28 between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Alpine Arts Center has organized an Art Battle event that will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Riverwalk. Watch local artists battle for the public vote as they work in all different mediums and subjects in a timed art competition. There will be painters, woodworkers, glass artists, and more, and spectators can see behind the scenes art techniques up close and watch each piece evolve from beginning to end. Cheer on your favorite artists and vote for them to take home the cash grand prize provided by Riverwalk at Edwards POA and Claggett/Rey Gallery.

Throughout the Art Battle, enjoy live music by local musicians while the artists compete. Maps will be provided at Alpine Arts Center to help spectators navigate the event and find each artist’s location.

The Art Battle is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine.

At 5 p.m., the artists will put down their paintbrushes, torches, and tools, and spectators can cast their votes. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. in the Riverwalk Backyard and then Rewind will put on a concert from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., covering hits from the 70’s through the 00’s! Adjacent to the concert, the artwork created that day will be available for auction. This is a great opportunity to collect a new piece of art, all while supporting local artists and your local arts center.

“The creative energy at our previous Art Battle events has been amazing,” says Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center. “Getting artists together and letting them just ‘go for it’ really produces some incredible art.”

“At this year’s Art Battle, I will be demonstrating the art of Shou Sugi Ban to stabilize it for archival quality, says Margaret Thomas, one of the participating artists. ”Lots of torching and fire. I started making these 48”x12” landscapes on burned wood a couple of years ago. This past year, many buyers said they liked the warm mountain wood topped with a modern abstract feel for decorating their home offices.“

There are approximately 20 participating artists in this year’s event. The Art Battle is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine. For any questions related to Art Battle or Alpine Arts Center’s programming go to alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.