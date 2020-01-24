Art in Public Places announces five openings on volunteer board, applications due Feb. 21

The Town of Vail is seeking community members to fill five vacancies on the Art in Public Places Board. Applications are due to the town by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attn. Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 S. Frontage Rd., Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person, or e-mail to tnagel@vailgov.com.

The seven-member Art in Public Places Board meets the first Monday of each month beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. This volunteer board is made up of members who have demonstrated expertise in architecture, art criticism, art education, art history, fine arts, graphic arts, interior design, landscape architecture, town planning, community development or other art and design related backgrounds not specifically mentioned, or who have demonstrated a strong interest in the visual arts and/or civic improvement. To qualify, board members must be a resident of the Town of Vail and/or an owner of property within the town for at least one year.

The terms of the new appointments will extend to March 31, 2022. The board oversees the Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places Program and is responsible for implementation of the AIPP policies and selection procedures, acquiring public art by purchase, donation or other means for Vail’s permanent Art in Public Places collection, overseeing the maintenance and preservation of art works displayed in public areas, assisting the AIPP coordinator with fundraising for public art projects, promoting public art through a public education program that will further community appreciation and understanding of the visual arts, publicizing AIPP projects, evaluating the AIPP program annually, selecting artwork and visual arts events for temporary display, encouraging support for and inclusion of public art projects in private sector development and setting program goals on a five-year basis.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session on Tuesday, March 3, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

For more information on submittal requirements, contact Town Clerk Tammy Nagel at tnagel@vailgov.com or 970-479-2136. For information about AIPP, contact Molly Eppard, AIPP coordinator, at 970-479-2344 or meppard@vailgov.com.