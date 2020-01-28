Art in Public Places free art walks continue on Wednesday afternoons

Kelsey Montague (left) and her sister Courtney painted the mural for Art in Public Places in June 2019. Kelsey Montague is one of Taylor Swift's favorite artists, and her signature wings murals invite passersby to stand in front of it, making it look like they have wings.

Casey Russell | crussell@vaildaily.com

Vail’s Art in Public Places Wednesday Art Walks pick back up for the winter season this month. Guests can enjoy a free one-hour public art tour of Vail on the first and third Wednesdays of the month through April 15.

The first Art Walk of 2020 was on Jan. 15, and with the New Year being on a Wednesday this year and yielding five Wednesdays in January, that means the next Art Walk is Wednesday, Jan. 29. The following Art Walk will be Feb. 12. Interested participants should meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Vail Village Welcome Center on the top level of the Vail Village parking structure.

The tour winds its way through the Village with discussions of the history of the Vail Valley, the founding of Vail mountain, the master planning of the Village and the importance of site-specific art. The tour includes a visit to the 13th annual Vail Winterfest Ice and Light Installation along the Gore Creek Promenade. It will also include a stop at one of Vail’s newest public art murals by internationally renowned street artist Kelsey Montague.

The town of Vail’s public art collection includes over 55 works of art with 35 works created by Colorado artists. A virtual tour of the collection is available on http://www.artinvail.com.

Tours are subject to cancellation. Contact Molly Eppard, AIPP Coordinator for more information at meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344.