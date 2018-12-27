Art in Public Places walks to return

Enjoy a free, one-hour public art tour of Vail on the first and third Wednesday of the month starting Wednesday and running through April 17 with the Town of Vail's Art in Public Places.

Meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Vail Village Welcome Center on the top level of the Vail Village parking structure.

The tour winds its way through the Village with discussions of the history of the Vail Valley, the founding of Vail Mountain, the master planning of the Village, and the importance of site-specific art.

The town of Vail's public art collection includes over 55 works of art, 35 of which were created by Colorado artists.

A virtual tour of the collection is available on http://www.artinvail.com.

Tours are subject to cancellation. Contact Molly Eppard, AIPP coordinator for more information at meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344.