Art in Public Places will bring Winterfest to Vail

In its 12th year, Art in Public Places is preparing for its signature Vail Winterfest events. Programs include the Paper Lantern Project, Holiday Lantern Walk and the ever-popular Vail Winterfest Ice Theater.

Friday, December 21, 2018

Cocktails & Canvas: Lantern Painting with the Alpine Arts Center

Alpine Arts Center will instruct participants how to paint paper lanterns. The evening will include holiday music, complimentary light snacks, and wine and beer available for purchase. The event will take place on Sunday, December 23 from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. in the Lionshead Welcome Center. Participation will cost $10.

RSVP: http://www.alpineartscenter.org or 970-926-2732.

Sunday, December 23, 2018

Lantern Making Workshop with Alpine Arts Center

1:00–4:00 p.m. Vail Public Library Community Room

Create your lantern at a free workshop with Alpine Arts Center in the Community Room at the Vail Public Library. Allow yourself 30 minutes at this drop-in workshop to create your lantern. Immediately following the workshop, join us for the Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village. The free and family friendly event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Vail Public Library.

RSVP: meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. Please indicate number in your party.

Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village

Enjoy festive alpine entertainment and hot chocolate in Slifer Square before the walk. This holiday tradition is a short procession led by Santa and Ralph the world's tallest elf through Vail Village. Winding its way to the Gore Creek Promenade the walk culminates at the grand opening of the 12th Annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater. Music will begin in Slifer Square at 4:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive at 5 p.m.

Grand Opening Celebration, 12th Annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater

Art in Public Places, along with ice sculptor Paul Wertin of Alpine Ice brings back the popular free and family friendly cinematic experience in ice this winter season. Lounge in oversized ice thrones while enjoying the scenic Gore Creek during the day and film projections on a screen created in ice in the evening. The Vail Winterfest Ice Theater will feature "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at the opening celebration. Projection begins daily at dusk and runs until 10:00 p.m. and will be on view until the ice melts. The theater will be located in Gore Creek Promenade in Vail Village.