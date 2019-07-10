Art on the Rockies auction rasies money for Vail Valley Arts League

Sculptor Charles Sherman donated a pendant neckalce version of one of his "XO" sculptures to Art on the Rockies.

Special to the Daily

Bid on vibrant works of art at Art on the Rockies festival, which starts on Friday July 12 and will run through Sunday July 14 in Edwards, CO. A stunning collection of art pieces will be offered in this year’s silent auction, donated by some of the best artists of the nation.

“I approached artists back in the spring so they had plenty of time to consider pieces for the auction. I am blown away with the quality of pieces we have received. These artists are so generous to donate their beautiful and impressive works that they could have otherwise definitely sold,” said festival director Kelsey Siggins.

One such example is “Abbey Road” by mixed media artist and photographer, Bruce Reinfeld. This piece is 24” x 24” and framed with a value of $795. This piece and others by Reinfeld will be exhibiting in booth #99.

In addition to wall art, Laurette O’Neil in booth #65 has donated her triple-stranded discs necklace, valued at $270 and the sculptor and Charles Sherman in booth #56 has donated “Love Letters,” a stylized XO sculpture scaled down to make a romantic silver pendant.

Fiber artist Deb Tewell in booth #5 has donated a deep green silk and wool shawl, valued at $125 and painter Kandy Tate at booth #26 has given the auction a plein air oil painting.

More than twenty artists who have donated pieces of jewelry, sculpture, painting, photography, and fashion. All proceeds from the auction benefit the non-profit organization, Vail Valley Arts League. The league’s mission is to bring national artists to our community, promote and unite local artists, provide vital support for children’s art education and bolster art exposure in our neighborhoods. The auction will close Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m.