Art on the Rockies offers quality art in a casual setting

Shannon Leigh describes her work as "Pop Western."

If you go … What: Art on the Rockies When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8-10 Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards More info: http://www.artontherockies.org

Art on the Rockies isn’t some pretentious art festival where out-of-town promoters ride in, set up, make money and take off. It’s a homegrown festival, run by artists who actually live, and create, in the Valley.

This weekend, Art on the Rockies presents 91 artists for its 12th annual festival. It showcases top local artists and renowned national artists of ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography and sculpture.

“We have some of the finest artists and craftspeople in the nation,” said Kelsey Siggins, festival director.

Siggins and other artists involved with Art on the Rockies handpick the artists, not from submitted photos, but by actually attending art shows throughout the country and meeting artists — and seeing their work — in person. Many have been attending Art on the Rockies since it launched, resulting in a solid base.

“We have such a strong reputation of having high-quality artists. And it’s a very approachable setting. Artists are some of the friendliest people. The artists are happy to be here in this beautiful setting,” she said, adding that most of the artists are friends with one another, which adds another layer of a “familial vibe.”

The festival also introduces new talent to the mix, such as large-scale sculptor Ryan Schmidt from Scottsdale, Arizona and fire arts artist Gerald Arrington from Sebastopol, California.

Ceramics artist Gerald Arrington will feature his work at this year’s event.

“Ryan makes these really polished stainless steel, beautiful organic abstract sculptures. They’re super contemporary,” Siggins said. “Gerald is an incredibly talented ceramics artists, and we are very honored to have him.”

This year’s featured artist is Douglas Wodark, who paints iconic Western images of animals, cowboys and Native Americans in a contemporary light. He employs a simple, atmospheric background and layers it with ghostly images, a cropped silhouette and a solvent-based patina mottling.

“He has evolved as a painter, and we love his new contemporary Western style, and we just wanted to promote that,” Siggins said.

Local artists from the Valley include:

• ceramic artist Nick Everett (Eagle),

• fine craftsperson Wildsyde E. Bikes (Avon),

• jewelry makers Paul Farmer (Eagle) and Joni Gotthelf (Edwards),

• painters Jessica Wright (Avon), Soodi Kick (Eagle), Margaret Thomas (Edwards), Bev Ruiz-Moss (Avon) and Bryan Redniss (Edwards)

• photographer Paul Grewe (Eagle).

“We also want to highlight local artists because Vail Valley isn’t exactly known for its fine art culture,” Siggins said, “so it’s just a different angle that we can offer the community.”