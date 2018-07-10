Art on the Rockies returns July 13-15, featuring 130 artists from Colorado and beyond

What: Art on the Rockies, featuring 130 artists from across the country.

More than 130 artists from across the country will converge on the Vail Valley for the Art on the Rockies outdoor festival, taking place July 13-15.

From ceramics and glass to jewelry; metal to wood; painters to photographers — and sculptures — there's something new to see at the open-air arts festival at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

"The people who put it on and the volunteers are really friendly," artist Richard Hall previously said. "I think as time goes by, it'll be one of the premier shows in Colorado."

With art activities for kids, food trucks and a fine display of fine arts, the sixth annual Art on the Rockies continues to expand its offerings in the Rocky Mountains.

MEET THE POSTER ARTIST

Each year, one artist's work is chosen for the Art on the Rockies poster art.

This year, Jessica Gilbert serves as the poster artist.

Gilbert, now Jessica Rabins, was born and raised in Vail on a small ranch and has been riding horses ever since she can remember — providing an inspiration for her artwork.

After graduating from University of Denver, she studied under mentor and renowned cowboy artist Jim Rey, another Vail artist. Jim's son Bill, owner of Claggett-Rey Gallery in Vail, has also been influential in her life.

Over the past few years, Gilbert has been featured and supported by galleries in Vail, Beaver Creek and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

After living in Southern California for a year, she returned home to Vail and has been painting full time, working in her studio at home creating art that excites and inspires her.

Gilbert is known for using oil paints to create a minimal, feminine touch in Western art, focusing on the horse.

For more information about the poster artist, visit www. jessicarabins.com.

Coming From All Over

While a Colorado event, Art on the Rockies features artists from all over — bringing a variety of styles, too.

Barbara Butler will be bringing her western landscape and wildlife painting from Billings, Montana; while Jan Bushart will be representing Hawaii.

Photographers include artists from California, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Idaho, in addition to Colorado.

Dave Gulisano will be showing off fine crafts, including stunning lamps, from New Mexico.

Ohio, Florida, Texas, Alaska, Utah and Alabama are also represented — in addition to Colorado artists from Denver to Aspen.

For the Kids

Art on the Rockies each day will be hosting an Art Exploration for kids, starting at 10 a.m. each day and going until 3 or 4 p.m.

There's also artist demonstrations happening daily, other children's activities and an art auction.

For more information, directions and to see a full list of artists in attendance, visit http://www.artontherockies.org.