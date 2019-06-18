Art on the Rockies to bring over 100 artists to town for three days in July

"Blue, white and black," by Craig Terry.

Special to the Daily

Art on the Rockies Friday, July 12: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Art on the Rockies returns to Colorado Mountain College in Edwards on July 12-14. The art festival boasts a lively outdoor environment featuring nationally and internationally renowned artists.

“The vibe is casual yet upscale, which is the sweet spot — a nice medium ground for artists,” exhibiting mixed media artist Craig Terry said in a news release.

Western master painter Doug Wodark will be returning. The artist has been participating in Art on the Rockies since its inception in 2011. He describes Art on the Rockies as “a fabulous show, well attended by locals who appreciate fine art.”

“We have a truly magnificent group of artists this year, we are blown away by the quality,” said festival director Kelsey Siggins. “This is because our festival organization team travelled to some of the best art shows all over the country since last fall, inviting new, impressive artists, individually and in person, to Art on the Rockies.”

Many of the participating artists also are known from renowned shows such as La Quinta Arts Festival in Palm Springs, California, and Celebration for the Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During the weekend of Art on the Rockies, one-of-a-kind artwork will be available from a number of mediums, including mixed media, photography, fiber, glass, ceramic, sculpture and, of course, painting. The festival offers opportunities to meet and discuss art with artists, nationally and internationally acclaimed.

“What’s unique about this show is that it takes place a week after a big show in Denver, the Cherry Creek festival,” Arizona sculptor Joe Woodford said in a news release. “A lot of those artists come up here almost as a vacation to get out of the heat and enjoy the mountains. So it’s a really unique situation where you have a lot artists enjoying themselves, showing their work, meeting together, talking and enjoying the area.”

Art on the Rockies is an opportunity to see new art, talk to artists and attain artwork at all price points. The event starts Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. and features free admission, food and beverages, free children’s art area and a silent art auction benefiting the Vail Valley Arts League.

On Friday, July 12, the opening reception will take place at 4 p.m. with champagne.

On Sunday, July 14, the silent auction fundraiser closes at 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit free art programming for local youth.