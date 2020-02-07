Art show, Harry Potter night and bilingual retreat postponed due to snow

The snow in Eagle County canceled school, closed I-70 and gave everyone a snow day, whether it was sent catching powder on the hill or giving headaches to those who still had to leave the house for work.

It also cancelled three planned events for this weekend in Eagle County. We’ve updated each of the stories to reflect the changes, but here are the updates all collected here.

From Vail Valley Art Guild hosts First Friday exhibition featuring Minturn poster:

UPDATE at 9:34 a.m.: The Guild has decided to postpone the reception due to the massive snow dump predicted for Friday, Feb. 7. The new reception date is Friday, March 6.

From Comedy, doo-wop music, full moon snowshoe tours and more: Tricia’s weekend picks:

The Vail Daily received an update from the Vail Public Library at 11:30 a.m. on Friday that they have postponed tonight’s Harry Potter Book Day party due to the inclement weather. Please contact the Vail Public Library for updates as to when they will reschedule the event by visiting http://www.vaillibrary.com or by calling 970-479-2184.

From These Vail Valley locals are hosting English and Spanish-speaking wellness retreat in Leadville:

UPDATE at 4:59 p.m.: Retreat coordinator Molly Palmer said in a text message that the retreat has been cancelled for this weekend and will be rescheduled for a weekend in May.