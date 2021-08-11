Artist Don Sahli teaches three-day painting workshop

Colorado artist Don Sahli will be teaching a three-day workshop from Aug. 31 through Sep. 2. His classes will delve into compositional techniques and increase the students’ knowledge of light and temperature, values and contrast.

Vail Valley Art Guild

The Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting a three-day workshop with artist Don Sahli from Aug. 31 through Sep. 2. This workshop is a combination of studio work and plein air painting. The demonstrations will be in oils, and each student needs to have a working knowledge of his or her preferred medium.

Sahli is known for his love of teaching and provides daily inspiration to his students. His class will delve into compositional techniques and increase the students’ knowledge of light and temperature, values and contrast. Learn to make your paintings sing with interest and passion in vibrant colors. Sahli’s daily demonstrations, lectures and individual attention to every student always make this workshop a favorite.

Sahli is a Colorado artist who apprenticed under the Russian artist Sergei Bongart. His paintings can be found in galleries across the United States and his work has been published in art magazines including Plein Air, Southwest Art and Art of the West. Locally, his paintings may be viewed at the Vail International Gallery.

Supplies and materials can be supplied upon request with an additional fee.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a local non-profit that promotes artistic growth and builds awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County.