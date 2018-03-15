Artist Pat Matthews back in Beaver Creek at Paderewski Fine Art

Spring into the season with Pat Matthews' colorful paintings on view at Paderewski Fine Art in Beaver Creek.

Matthews has been a staple in Beaver Creek for years bringing his passion for the outdoors into his neo-impressionistic paintings. He is one of the gallery's most successful artists and a crowd favorite.

The artist will be visiting through Saturday, March 24, and will be painting in Beaver Creek most of those days.

"When I paint outdoors, surrounded by nature, I feel energized. I have a sense of inner strength, joy and peace I feel nowhere else," Matthews said. "My vision changes and paintings appear on my canvases as though put there by some other entity. The best I'm able to describe the experience is to say that the energy that flows out of me when I paint seems to come from different sources. These sources include the weather, the smell of the forest, the sound of water and wildlife, the wind, the temperature, the stillness and solitude around me."

Paderewski Fine Art is located in Beaver Creek, on the Plaza level of the Park Hyatt, across from the ice rink. Call 970-949-6036 or visit http://www.paderewskifineart.com for more information.