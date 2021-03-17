Artist Pat Matthews returns to Beaver Creek March 20-26

Artist Pat Matthews, left, shows off one of his paintings alongside Helmut Fricker at Beaver Creek. Matthews is one of Paderewski Fine Art’s most successful artists and a crowd favorite. He’ll be the artist in residence at the Beaver Creek gallery March 20-26.



Spring into the season with artist Pat Matthews’ colorful paintings on view for a week at Paderewski Fine Art in Beaver Creek.

Matthews has been a staple in Beaver Creek for years bringing his passion for the outdoors into his neo-impressionistic paintings. He is one the gallery’s most successful artists and a crowd favorite. Matthews is visiting through March 26 and will be painting in Beaver Creek most of those days.

Matthews has a knack for rendering the physical world into two-, three-, and four-point perspectives. His unique style and ability allow him to depict nature’s hidden colors that the casual observer might otherwise miss.

“When I paint outdoors, surrounded by nature, I feel energized. I have a sense of inner strength, joy and peace I feel nowhere else,“ Matthews said in a news release by Paderewski Fine Art. ”My vision changes and paintings appear on my canvases as though put there by some other entity. The best I’m able to describe the experience is to say that the energy that flows out of me when I paint seems to come from different sources. These sources include the weather, the smell of the forest, the sound of water and wildlife, the wind, the temperature, the stillness and solitude around me — allowing the color and texture of the oil paint to express its own energy. The force of these combined elements is greater than the parts.”

Paderewski Fine Art is located in Beaver Creek, on the plaza level of the Hyatt, across from the ice rink. Call 970-949-6036 or visit http://www.paderewskifineart.com for more information.