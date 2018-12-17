Artist Richard Kimball to visit J. Cotter Gallery

Richard Kimball, a jewelry designer and studio goldsmith, will present his work at J. Cotter Gallery on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With a strong grounding in the history of jewelry and hollowware, Kimball has created highly individual and expressive pieces for more than 45 years. His greatest inspiration remains the landscape and topography of the American West.

Recognized as one of America's premier jewelry designers, his work can be found in personal collections from New York to Hong Kong, resulting from over thirty solo gallery exhibitions and one of kind commissioned pieces. Kimball was designated "Mastersmith" by the National Metal Museum, Memphis, TN, in 2000. He has pieces in the Museum's permanent collection, as well as that of the Gemological Institute of America's Museum. Large scale projects include several pieces for St. John's Cathedral including a sterling chalice and architectural lighting fixtures in bronze and steel, a sterling "Aladdin's Lamp" for the Children's Television Workshop, and series of physician awards given by National Jewish Hospital.