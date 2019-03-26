Artist to paint Chris Anthony doc material in Vail

Chris Anthony is largely known for his skiing career, but now also produces documentaries on the sport.

Special to the Daily

If you go ... What: Painting a Vision of Mt. Mangart. When: Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Where: Raitman Art Gallery in Vail Village.

Chaos Headwear, makers of high quality headwear in the U.S. and worldwide, will host an opening reception on Sunday with artist David Gonzales at the Raitman Art Gallery in Vail. The evening event will feature Gonazles painting live a vision of the iconic mountain featured in Chris Anthony’s documentary “Mission Mangart,” creating an emotional connection to the work. Anthony will also be present as a special guest. The proceeds from the sale of this work will go towards production costs of the documentary with the working title “Mission Mangart.”

“Mission Mangart” is an educational documentary focused on the untold story of post World War II events of the celebrated 10th Mountain Division. Under the umbrella of the Chris Anthony Youth Project, Anthony has taken on the role of producer, writer, talent, and offline editor for the new project, which is a sequel to a 10th Mountain Division documentary released seven years ago in partnership with the Colorado Snow Sports Museum and Warren Miller Entertainment.

Anthony recently returned again from the border of Italy and Slovenia, where he has had full support from leaders in both countries over the last four years gathering material for the documentary set to be released spring 2020.

Funding for this independent not-for-profit documentary has come through donations to the Chris Anthony Youth Project. Films like this are used as an educational tool for Anthony’s school tours.

Post-production is nearing. Anthony now needs a few more major elements to complete the documentary. These details include music, computer animated maps, a couple more key interviews and funding.

The mission of the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project is to improve quality of life through introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities in the arts, athletics and academics as well as providing financial support where needed. They do this through bridging students to an experience beyond the classroom or bringing mentors into the classroom.