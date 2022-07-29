Artistic Operations Director: The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is a ‘logistical masterpiece’

Elli Varas, Director of Artistic Operations at Bravo! Vail

Courtesy photo

As Bravo! Vail approaches the last week of its 35th annual Festival, I look back in awe at the massive effort and coordination required to present 60 concerts and bring more than 600 musicians from around the world to the Vail Valley region. It is truly an orchestration of many talented professionals executing their parts with precision to ensure Bravo! Vail remains one of the top classical music festivals in the world.

I am the Director of Artistic Operations, which means I oversee behind-the-scenes logistics of Bravo! Vail performances and serve as liaison to each of our four resident orchestras. As soon as Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott finalizes the Bravo! Vail programming each season, my team and I jump into action to bring her vision to reality. This includes facilitating more than a dozen venues for rehearsals and performances, identifying special production requirements, securing unusual instruments, coordinating nearly a dozen pianos, and ensuring all 600 musicians have a place to stay.

Once the six-week Festival begins, Bravo! Vail’s incredible artistic operations team makes sure rehearsals and performances go smoothly and that our audiences experience the finest music possible. Graced with the skills of Senior Technical Director Todd Howe, a world-class sound engineer, our audience hears the highest sound quality, regardless of the venue. Our three audio technicians, six stagehands, three interns, and one piano technician complete the team, creating a flawless experience for musicians and patrons alike.

A typical day for artistic operations begins early and ends late. It may include organizing transport for an orchestra and their instruments to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, preparing hospitality rooms for guest artists and musicians, facilitating set-up for chamber music rehearsals, and confirming onstage logistical changes between pieces. Prior to each concert, we meet with volunteer Guild members to go over front-of-house plans, open the venue to our audience, coordinate with guest artists and speakers, and, of course, troubleshoot any issues that come up during the concert, following emergency protocols for medical or natural disaster disruptions. When the concert ends, it is often just the beginning for our dedicated stage crew. Under the leadership of Production Crew Manager Bobby Pastore, the team often loads in or out productions or orchestras into the wee hours of the morning.

Artistic operations is really about creating plans with incredible detail, yet fielding the unexpected challenges as they happen, and producing world-class concerts outdoors has plenty of challenges. For example, we have had numerous animal encounters in our open-air venues, including a wasp flying into a cello, a family of raccoons living in the Amphitheater, a bird that kept buzzing the conductor, a moose visiting the box office, a bear interrupting a piano move, and the super-fan chipmunk showing up on stage three days in a row to hear Joshua Bell!

With internationally acclaimed pianist Anne-Marie McDermott at the artistic helm, Bravo! Vail is known as a haven for pianists, and we take great pride in the quality and variety of our instruments. However, getting the right piano to the exact location, tuned and on-time, can be a herculean feat. Along with our partner Extreme Piano Moving, we execute nearly 30 piano moves over the course of the summer, with our Hamburg Steinway and Yamaha CFX weighing over a thousand pounds each.

When I think about all of the obstacles we face every day, the biggest is simply housing our 600 guest artists and musicians. The decreased availability and increased cost of lodging in our community have made it difficult to accommodate our guests. For this reason, I started Bravo! Vail’s Housing Host Program, asking members of our community to donate the use of their homes, condos, or apartments during the Festival, lessening this burden and ensuring our guests have a comfortable place to stay.

Despite this and other challenges, it is one of my greatest joys to watch the beautiful and inspiring Bravo! Vail Music Festival come together each summer. I am proud to be one of many people performing an important logistical part in this intricate masterpiece.

I encourage you not to miss the last week of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, ending August 4. For further information, please visit bravovail.org. If you are interested in participating in Bravo! Vail’s Housing Host Program, please contact me directly at evaras@bravovail.org or 970.827.5700.