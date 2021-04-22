Artists sought for Colorado Convention Center project in Denver

As part of the Colorado Convention Center’s expansion program, the Denver Public Art Program is seeking an artist or team of artists to create an original piece of work.

The city of Denver’s Public Art Program is seeking to commission an artist or team of artists to create an original public artwork for the Colorado Convention Center expansion project. The new artwork will be part of the Colorado Convention Center’s current collection of 31 public artworks.

For this project, a selection panel has identified the exhibit level lobby ceiling for a suspended artwork and set forth specific goals and parameters in hopes of creating unique and inspiring artwork for the diverse and international guests of the Colorado Convention Center.

This project is open to all artists internationally and has a total allocated budget of $900,000. Applications will be accepted at http://www.CallForEntry.org through May 24.

The interior suspended artwork should activate the vertical space of the Colorado Convention Center’s D Lobby and engage visitors from multiple locations and levels, including viewers looking in from the exterior of the center.

The artwork should take into consideration the D Lobby’s west-facing glass façade and its unobstructed view of the Rocky Mountains and Denver’s vibrant sunsets.

The artwork should have a strong day and night presence and reflect Colorado’s daily and seasonal changes.

The artwork’s interaction with natural light and shadow should play a major role in its presentation, taking advantage of Denver’s 300 days of sunshine each year.

The artwork should take into consideration that visitors to Colorado are greeted with the iconic sign “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” at every entry point on the map.

Vibrant colors represented in the wide-open sky, magnificent mountains, rivers, and plains should be considered.

A piece of interior suspended artwork for the west-facing lobby at the Colorado Convention Center is being commissioned by Denver Public Art.

For more information on this project, visit http://www.DenverPublicArt.org .