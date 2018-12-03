Artists to present work at Avon Library throughout December

Vail Valley Art Guild (VVAG) artists Lynn Ekberg and Joann Carhart Levy are presenting a joint exhibit at the Avon library during the month of December.

Ekberg, a resident of both Boulder and Edwards, has been painting for the past 20 years, studying watercolor, pastels and oils with numerous classes in all her accomplished mediums plus plein air workshops. She recently participated in the Boulder Studio Tour this past October and exhibits with Louisville, Boulder and Longmont art organizations in addition to VVAG exhibits.

Carhart Levy, a long-time resident of the valley, paints in pastels and oil mediums, and her paintings at this exhibit represent four seasons in the Vail Valley.

Both Lynn and Joann have studied with artists Don Sahli, Greg Barnes, Chris Morel, Chuck Cerasco and locally with Mio Cirkovic.

Ekberg and Carhart Levy are inspired by the beauty of our immediate surroundings in our Colorado mountains and both artists specialize in painting plein air (painting in the elements outside) in both pastel and oil mediums. They often are seen painting around Eagle County.

Look for them on Battle Mountain, Vail Pass, local ranches, parks and mountain streams. Carhart Levy is a co- founder of the VVAG, a local nonprofit based in Avon, Minturn and Eagle that seeks to enrich lives through visual arts in Eagle County. The duo works may also be viewed at the VVAG pop up galleries in Minturn and Eagle on the first and second Fridays of every month.