Arts Battle and Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk collide for one culturally-rich Friday afternoon full of free events

The Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk series is free and happens every Friday at 6 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Edwards.

Marc Leverette | Special to the Daily

if you go What: Art Battle, Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk When: Friday, Aug. 2 3 p.m. for the Art Battle, 6 p.m. for music Where: Alpine Arts Center, Riverwalk businesses, Rivewalk Amphitheater, Edwards Cost: Free to attend the Art Battle and the concert More information: For Art Battle, go to alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732. For Vail Jazz, call 970-479-6146 or visit vailjazz.org.

A number of local businesses are joining forces to put on a special afternoon and evening of cultural events in Riverwalk, Edwards this Friday.

First, the Alpine Arts Center has organized an Art Battle event from 3-6 p.m. Guests can watch local artists battle for the public vote as they work in all different mediums and subjects in a timed art competition. There will be painters, potters, glass artists, fiber artists, and more, and spectators can see behind the scenes art techniques up close and watch each piece evolve from beginning to end.

Throughout the Art Battle, Justin Allison of Vail Jazz will play live music. There will also be special deals from participating businesses in Riverwalk. Cheer on your favorite artists and vote for them to take home the cash grand prize provided by Riverwalk at Edwards POA.

At the culmination of the Art Battle, the party will move down to the Riverwalk Backyard for the Vail Jazz concert featuring The Crescent City Connection.

The band gets its name from the New Orleans bridge of the same name spanning over the Mississippi River. The group is from Fort Collins, but its sound is deeply rooted in New Orleans and the musical traditions of Louisiana. The Crescent City Connection delivers feel-good, horn-driven funk in the form of bright originals and delightfully recognizable classics.

The six-piece outfit is comprised of guitar, bass, keyboards, a pair of saxophones and trumpet, plus at least one set of vocals. In high demand in FoCO and throughout Colorado, The Crescent City Connection makes regular rounds among its resident town’s most popular breweries, plus festivals and concert series throughout the state.

The Connection makes its Vail Valley debut Friday evening. The finished works of art from Art Battle will also be on display at the concert, with the silent auction continuing until intermission. At that time, the competition winners will be announced on stage and final bids can be placed on all of the art pieces.

Although this is the first Art Battle to be held in Riverwalk, Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center, said in a release that similar events have occurred in the past.

“The creative energy at our previous Art Battle events has been amazing. Getting artists together and letting them just ‘go for it’ really produces some incredible art. This year should be even more fun because of our partnership with local businesses like Vail Jazz, The Bookworm, and so many other Riverwalk businesses,” she said.

Both the Art Battle and Vail Jazz concert are free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine. For any questions related to Art Battle go to alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732. For more information about Vail Jazz, call 970-479-6146 or visit vailjazz.org.