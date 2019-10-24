As the Gypsum Halloween Lock-in enters its 13th year, kids get to have scary-fun experiences

The lock-in is held each year at the Gypsum Rec Center, so parents know that their kids will have a safe and fun time while they go out for the night.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Gypsum Halloween Lock-in When: Friday Oct. 25-Saturday Oct. 26, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Where: Gyspum Rec Center, Gypsum Cost: $45, includes dinner, snacks and breakfast for the kids More information: Kids aged 5-12 are invited. An 11:30 p.m. pickup is available for kids who don’t want to stay the night. Kids should bring a sleeping bag, pillow, swimsuit, toothbrush and of course, a Halloween costume. Advance RSVP is requested. For more information and to sign up, visit mountainrec.org/Halloween.

Kids who attend the annual Halloween Lock-In this year in the Gypsum Rec Center are in for a real treat: This is the 13th year that Mountain Recreation has hosted the event.

“Over the past 13 years of hosting this event, we have hosted over a thousand kids,” Mountain Rec’s gymnastics coach Rob Jones said in an email.

Jones — known to the kids as Coach Rob — started the lock-in in 2006 when the Gypsum Rec Center had just opened. He’s spearheaded organizing efforts ever since.

Some of the kids’ favorite activities at the event include the costume contest and even a stage for kids to try their hand as stand-up comedians. But by and large, the No. 1 favorite is the haunted house. This year, the Eagle Valley Dance Team is helping set up by bringing in props, setting them up and acting as ghouls and ghosts when the kids walk through. Mountain Rec staff does a safety inspection, but that doesn’t stop the haunted house from upping the scare factor at the event.

Kids attend the event year after year. It’s fun for them to hang out with their friends outside of school, and it’s fun for parents who get to skip the cost of a babysitter and enjoy a Halloween night out without having to worry about their kids.

Seeing the kids grow, change and enjoy themselves year after year is a highlight for Jones. He said some did not have the courage to go through the haunted house last year, but were going to try it this year. It’s an event that kids remember for years.

“Seeing the kids getting picked up in the morning – smiling, tired, and telling their parents all about the fun they had spending the night,” Jones said. “They get to bond and create memories for a lifetime.”