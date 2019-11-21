Aspen Snowmass named the best in the West by Ski Magazine
Beaver Creek places eighth on the list, followed by Vail at number 11
Five Colorado resorts are listed in the top 10 of Ski Magazine’s annual reader survey ranking Western North American resorts, with Aspen Snowmass checking in at No. 1. Six more are ranked in the top 30.
“Whether it’s the diverse terrain options, the quality of on-hill dining, the professional ski instructors, the extensive hotel options, and the No. 1 après scene that artfully rolls right into the No. 1 nightlife scene, Aspen Snowmass is, according to a whole bunch of readers, ‘The Best,’ ” the magazine said in Aspen’s rankings profile that was published in Ski’s November issue.
Steamboat is ranked fourth, Telluride seventh, Beaver Creek eighth and Breckenridge ninth. Others ranked in the top 30 are Vail (11), Winter Park (14), Copper Mountain (15), Crested Butte (18), Keystone (27) and Arapahoe Basin (28).
“Skiing Steamboat’s glades on a powder day is a bucket-list experience,” Ski Magazine said of the resort that trademarked the term champagne powder. “Forgiving pitches complement this mountain’s ultralight snow, and perfectly spaced aspens and spruces glitter with hoarfrost.”
Just typing that makes us want to close the computer, throw the skis in the car and set a course for Rabbit Ears Pass.
Read more via The Denver Post.
Health insurance rates are dropping but so is choice in rural markets like Eagle County
While policymakers are celebrating a big drop in Colorado’s individual health insurance prices for 2020, they’re also scrambling to combat the sharp decline in the number of carriers in rural parts of the state where 22 of 64 counties have just one option on the Obamacare marketplace.