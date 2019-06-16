Athlete, journalist Christie Aschwanden discusses sports recovery at The Bookworm

According to athlete and journalist Christie Aschwanden, the most important skill an athlete can have is the ability to read their own bodies. The author of "Good to Go" will be at The Bookworm of Edwards on Tuesday.

Cris Crisman | Special to the Daily

If you go … What: Athlete and journalist Christie Aschwanden discusses athlete recovery at The Bookworm of Edwards. When: Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards. Cost: $10. More information: Call 970-926-READ or visit bookwormofedwards.com.

Some athletes search for years to find the magic formula that will increase their recovery capabilities. According to Christie Aschwanden, they could be making it much more complicated than it needs to be.

Aschwanden, an athlete and journalist, will be at The Bookworm of Edwards on Tuesday, June 18, discussing her new book, “Good To Go,” which leads the reader on a deep dive into the science about how to recover faster and stronger than ever before.

She first got the bug for sports when she started running on her high school track team. As an adult, Aschwanden fell in love with biking and has also competed on the Rossignol Nordic Team. When she began her career in journalism, she found a home in sports writing.

“It just made sense,” Aschwanden said. “I am a science journalist by training but spent my free time running and exercising. It naturally brought together two of my passions.”

Since beginning her career she’s written for publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Runner’s World and Outside Magazine, among many others. But her recent research has led her to focus on one issue in particular: recovery.

“We’ve seen the rise of what I like to call the recovery industrial complex,” Aschwanden said. “We have all these fancy products and services that are marketed to athletes that promise to help them work out harder and recover faster. I wanted to take a deep look at these tricks and see if they live up to their claims.”

The one thing that became apparent as she dug deeper was that it may not be as complicated as the marketing makes it seem.

“Companies tell you that you can’t trust your body. They tell you that it isn’t about intaking water but that you need to drink at a certain time or at certain intervals, when the science actually shows it’s about drinking when you’re thirsty.

“What I concluded,” Aschwanden said, “is that the most important skill an athlete can develop is to read their own bodies. Recovery is an individual process, and highly circumstantial.”

The most important thing to do to enhance your recovery is a lot simpler than you might think, she says.

“It’s simple, you have to sleep,” Aschwanden said. “This is neglected by a lot of people in what scientists are calling sleep procrastination — when you know you should go to sleep but stay up instead to scroll through social media or binge Netflix.”

So instead of watching just one more episode, catch some extra winks. It might be the difference between a bad work out, and a great one.