Athletic Club at The Westin, Grand Hyatt Vail offering wellness workshops

Upcoming health and wellness workshops in the valley include Athletic Club at The Westin’s Meal Prep for Healthy Living on Wednesday as well as a Wellness Weekend by Grand Hyatt Vail taking place Friday through Sunday.

Meal Prep for Healthy Living at The Westin

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, 5 p.m. Where: The Westin Riverfront ballroom, Avon.

The Westin Riverfront ballroom, Avon. Cost: Free for Athletic Club members; $20 for non-members.

Free for Athletic Club members; $20 for non-members. More information: Advanced registration is required. Call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

Meal Prep for Healthy Living is a nutrition workshop taking place Wednesday in Avon.

Special to the Daily

The Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon is hosting a nutrition workshop on Wednesday: Meal Prep for Healthy Living. The workshop will be led by Sofia Lindroth and will focus on how to better listen to your body and create new habits for personal nourishment, as well as tools to use at home.

Topics will cover whole foods and processed foods; tips on cleaning out your pantry and food shopping; recipes; and more. Lindroth is a certified MELT Method instructor, a Myofascial Release practitoner and co-founder of the Vitality Collective. She is a former college athlete who now focuses on educating and empowering others.

Limited space is available, and advanced registration is required. Call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

Wellness Weekend at Grand Hyatt Vail

When: Friday to Sunday.

Where: Grand Hyatt Vail

Cost: $599

More information: To register for the wellness program, email michelle.hughes@hyatt.com .

The Wellness Weekend at Grand Hyatt Vail will the the first in an ongoing series this summer.

Special to the Daily

Grand Hyatt Vail’s inaugural Wellness Weekend is Friday to Sunday, marking the first of an ongoing wellness weekend series.

This wellness weekend is titled Get Gut Ready for Summer and includes a weekend of self-care sessions featuring gut health education, spa therapy, nutritious culinary offerings, yoga classes, bike rides, hypno coaching and more. Denver-based Carley Smith, self-proclaimed “Fairy Gutmother,” is a certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and certified Gut & Psychology Syndrome practitioner who will guide attendees on Gut Health 101; and Golden-based Melissa Martin, Rapid Transformational Therapy practitioner, will lead a mindful hypno session. Executive Chef Pierson Shields will provide the food.

The cost covers the welcome reception, two yoga classes, Gut Health 101 class, Vail Pass guided bike ride, hypno coaching session, interactive Saturday night dinner event, 50-minute massage or facial as well as Saturday breakfast and Sunday brunch.

To register for the wellness program, email michelle.hughes@hyatt.com .