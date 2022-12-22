Athletic Club at The Westin hosting holiday dance party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears at the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16, 2022. Boss, a longtime DJ and co-executive producer on the talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and former contestant on the dance competition show, “So You Can Think You Can Dance” died at the age of 40.

What: Holiday Dance Party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Where: Athletic Club at The Westin

When: Dec. 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

More info: AthleticClubWestin.com or call 970-790-2051

The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a holiday dance party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Friday, Dec. 23 in partnership with SpeakUp ReachOut, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Eagle County.

Led by local choreographer & artist Meredith Kirkman, this hip-hop dance class is free and open to all ages 12+, with all donations going directly to SpeakUp ReachOut.

The class will take place in the Athletic Club’s Movement Studio from 4:30–5:30 p.m. with a representative from SpeakUp ReachOut attending to share their mission of providing suicide prevention, intervention and loss support services to those in need.

“The sudden death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has shaken the community and dance world. This class is an opportunity to honor him by dancing his last dance,” Kirkman said. “We hope you can join us for this special class featuring holiday music and original choreography by ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ alums Allison Holker and tWitch. No dance experience is needed!”

For more information, please visit AthleticClubWestin.com or call 970-790-2051.

Founded in 2009, SpeakUp ReachOut exists to prevent suicide in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness, and hope. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call Your Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.