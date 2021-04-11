Athletic Club at The Westin hosting meal prep workshop

Wednesday’s workshop at The Athletic Club in Avon will provide tips on how to work smarter, not harder, when meal prepping as well as healthy recipe ideas.

The Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon is hosting a nutrition workshop on Wednesday at 5 p.m., Meal Prep for Healthy Living. Led by Sofia Lindroth, this workshop will focus on how to better listen to your body and create new habits for personal nourishment, providing tools to use at home — plus healthy snacks and a smoothie to enjoy. Topics will include:

Whole foods vs. processed foods: How to work smarter, not harder

Tips on cleaning out your pantry and food shopping

Healthy meal prep and recipes

How to make sustainable lifestyle changes & adopt habits that work for you

This workshop will be held in The Westin’s Riverfront Ballroom starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is $20 per person. Limited space is available. Advanced registration is required. Call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

Lindroth is a certified MELT Method instructor, a Myofascial Release practitioner and the co-founder of the Vitality Collective, a business designed to help people find a state of vitality within themselves. A former college athlete, she focuses on educating and empowering others to learn more about their own bodies and how to find better balance, harmony, structural support and neurological connection, along with nourishment and education through food.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 45 group exercise classes weekly. For more information, visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com .